Judges postpone jury trials on advice of health authority

The district judges planned to conduct jury selection in the spacious rooms of the Waco Convention Center for social distancing purposes and then move the trials to the courthouse annex courtroom, which is much larger than either district courtrooms.

"The rate of community spread is still too high to safely bring in a panel," Johnson said. "It's not so much about the facilities and having room. It's more about bringing in a panel, even at the convention center. What doctors are worried about is that most studies show 6 feet is a good distance to stay apart for social distancing. But when you spend an hour and a half or more 6 feet away, it changes the spacing requirements."

Verner said with the current rate of infections — an average of 66 per day last week — and with hospitalizations remaining steady, the time is not right to compel residents to subject themselves to exposure through involuntary jury duty.

"I am charged with two things," Verner said. "One is to assess their plan and to make it as safe as possible as far as how a trial is conducted and how people are protected from the standpoint of social distancing and how that is conducted. That plan they have in place is good. I don't have any issue with that.