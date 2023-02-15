A McLennan County jury continued deliberations late Wednesday evening in the trial of a Waco man accused of taking part in making videos of sex acts with teenagers.

No verdict had been returned by 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the trial of George Anthony Spratt Jr., 58, in McLennan County’s 54th State District Court. Spratt is charged with continuously trafficking a teenager from January 2016 to July 2020, as well as four counts of promoting child pornography with a teenager.

A jury of 11 women and one man started deliberations at about 1 p.m. and requested testimony of two witnesses be read back to them during deliberations Wednesday.

District Judge Alan Bennett, who was appointed to Waco's new 474th State District Court in December, is filling in for Spratt's trial at the request of Judge Susan Kelly of the 54th State District Court. Bennett read back about 40 minutes of testimony.

In the testimony Bennett read, two teenagers, who were both younger than 16 at the time of the events they were recounting, described under questioning of McLennan County prosecutors Tara Avants and Kristi DeCluitt how Spratt and Spratt’s co-defendant, Willie Ross Davis Jr., raped them in hotels during two trips from Waco to Texarkana.

In closing arguments Wednesday morning, DeCluitt told the jury the trafficking statute under which Spratt is charged includes not just transporting, but also harboring, people for them to perform sexually or be sexually assaulted.

Spratt’s defense attorney, Lyle Gripp, said that since Spratt does not drive, he could not be guilty of trafficking.

DeCluitt and Avants said multiple videos and verbal testimony of the two teens, all seen and heard Tuesday, show that many times between January 2016 and July 2020, Spratt had aided or encouraged Davis in trafficking, harboring, performing sex acts with the two teens and taking videos of the teens.

Gripp said Davis was a bully and the leader, and that Spratt was a follower who did not make his own decisions. Gripp asked the jury to find Spratt not guilty of the trafficking charge.

Spratt’s defense also argued that since he did not know how to use a cellphone, he could not possess, distribute or sell the videos. Gripp said Spratt could not be guilty of promoting child pornography.

DeCluitt told the jury Gripp’s argument that Spratt did not make his own decisions amounts to a claim of diminished capacity. She said diminished capacity could play a role in the penalty phase but is not a defense against Spratt’s guilt for his actions helping Davis make the videos.