A McLennan County jury continued deliberations into Thursday night in the murder trial of Quest Aljabaughn Jones, who authorities accuse of fatally shooting Sherrell Carter in 2019.

Testimony opened Tuesday in the trial in Waco's 19th State District Court before Judge Thomas West. Attorneys delivered closing arguments Thursday, sending the case to the jury at about 2:45 p.m. Jones, 32, was arrested Feb. 19, 2019, in Carter's shooting death earlier that month and has remained in McLennan County Jail since his arrest. A trial in the case in September ended with a deadlocked jury and West declaring a mistrial. Deliberations in this week's retrial were continuing at 8:30 Thursday evening.

After an outing to Mexia with her cousins, Carter was fatally shot at about 3 a.m. Feb. 3, 2019, in the home she shared with Jones and their three children in the 5600 block of Wilshire Drive. Investigators have not found the gun used in the shooting.

Lead Detective Eric Trojanowski told the jury Thursday he is sure the physical evidence puts Jones in the room with Carter and firing the bullets that killed her.

McLennan County prosecutors Will Hix and Maddie Beach also wove a narrative that Jones repeatedly changing his side of the story — between the night Carter died and a lengthy series of interviews with police the following day — indicates deception and guilt.

Defense attorney Abel Reyna brought forth evidence to the jury that after Jones' interviews, he received treatment at an area hospital for exhaustion and dehydration. On Thursday, Reyna called one witness, forensic psychologist Stephen Thorne, who told the jury that traumatic events, combined with lack of sleep and lack of nourishment, may affect the way the brain forms memories and the accuracy with which the mind may recall them.

Testimony presented in the trial showed Jones told police he was outside the home smoking a cigarette when he heard gunfire from inside. He told police he then took his children to a neighbor's house before returning and finding Carter wounded.