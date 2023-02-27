Interviews of potential jurors continued into the afternoon Monday in the retrial of a former Waco day care owner accused in the 2013 death of an infant.

Visiting Judge David Hodges is set to preside in the 19th State District Court trial of Marian Fraser, 59, who faces a murder charge in the death of a 4-month-old who died of a Benadryl overdose while in Fraser’s home-based Spoiled Rotten day care.

Fort Worth defense attorneys Christy Jack, Letty Martinez and Alex Thornton, together with McLennan County prosecutors Will Hix and Tara Avants, conducted private jury selection questioning in Hodges’ chambers in the Courthouse Annex most of the day Monday.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals effectively granted Fraser a new trial in 2020, following a long series of appellate actions that included a state appeals court reversing the her conviction in 2017.

Fraser was convicted of murder in this case in the 19th District Court in 2015 and sentenced to 50 years in prison. She was accused of causing the death of 4-month-old Clara by giving the infant Benadryl at her Waco day care without the permission of her parents. Fraser has said she did not give the girl Benadryl. Clara’s grandfather is County Judge Scott Felton.

Fraser’s defense attorneys have filed several motions since Jan 1. Most recently, Jack filed motions to apply for probation of her sentence and to have the jury decide Fraser’s punishment in the event of conviction.

In January, Jack requested a change of venue to move the trial to another county, saying Fraser couldn’t get a fair trial with an impartial jury in McLennan County because of the press and television news coverage.

Hodges delayed a ruling on this motion until jury selection could be completed. He also issued a gag order to prevent attorneys on the case from talking to the press and briefly attempted to prevent the press from reporting on the case. The following day Hodges vacated the portion of the order restraining the press from reporting.