Jury selection set for 2015 Waco capital murder case

Hunt said Spratt, who who has been in the McLennan County Jail 1,613 days, is eager to go to trial.

"Mr. Spratt has been waiting for a long time and is anxious to have his day in court," Hunt said.

The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office initially said it would seek the death penalty against Spratt. However, it changed course in late 2019 and took the death penalty out of play. If the jury convicts Spratt of capital murder, he will receive an automatic life prison term with no parole.

Spratt is charged with shooting and killing Pittman at the Pick N Pay Foodmart, 504 Faulkner Lane. Testimony at Clay’s trial showed that Clay hired Spratt to kill Pittman out of revenge because Pittman reportedly robbed Clay after a dice game.

James Spears, a four-time felon, testified at Clay’s trial that Clay was angry that Pittman robbed him and that Clay offered him $5,000 to kill Pittman. Spears said he was arrested and jailed soon after Clay made the offer and he was not able to take him up on it.