Jury selection set for 2015 Waco capital murder case

Jury selection was set to begin Monday morning in the capital murder trial of the alleged triggerman in what officials say was a 2015 murder-for-hire scheme fueled by revenge.
Keith Antoine Spratt, 33, a five-time felon, is on trial in Waco's 19th State District Court in the December 2015 death of Joshua Ladale Pittman, who was shot multiple times while playing a video gambling machine at an East Waco convenience store.
Tyler Sherrod Clay, the former owner of a Waco smoke shop, was convicted of capital murder in 2018 and sentenced to life in prison without parole after jurors found him guilty of hiring Spratt to kill Pittman. The 10th Court of Appeals overturned Clay's conviction in May, ruling the trial judge abused his discretion by disqualifying one of Clay's attorneys for a potential conflict of interest. The charges against Clay remain pending.
Prosecutors Christi Hunting Horse and Vanessa Fuentes and defense attorneys Russ Hunt and Russ Hunt Sr. are set to select a jury to hear Spratt's case at the Base multipurpose building at the Extraco Events Center. Testimony is expected to begin Tuesday morning in the courthouse annex courtroom, which is larger than 19th State District Court and allows for better spacing to address COVID-19 concerns.
Hunting Horse declined comment on the trial, which court officials expect to last through Friday.
Hunt said Spratt, who who has been in the McLennan County Jail 1,613 days, is eager to go to trial.
"Mr. Spratt has been waiting for a long time and is anxious to have his day in court," Hunt said.
The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office initially said it would seek the death penalty against Spratt. However, it changed course in late 2019 and took the death penalty out of play. If the jury convicts Spratt of capital murder, he will receive an automatic life prison term with no parole.
Spratt is charged with shooting and killing Pittman at the Pick N Pay Foodmart, 504 Faulkner Lane. Testimony at Clay’s trial showed that Clay hired Spratt to kill Pittman out of revenge because Pittman reportedly robbed Clay after a dice game.
James Spears, a four-time felon, testified at Clay’s trial that Clay was angry that Pittman robbed him and that Clay offered him $5,000 to kill Pittman. Spears said he was arrested and jailed soon after Clay made the offer and he was not able to take him up on it.
Later, Spears told the jury, he and Spratt were in jail together and Spratt told him Clay offered to pay Spratt $15,000 to kill Pittman. Spratt said Clay still owed him $5,000 for the murder, Spears said.
Spratt has been charged with two new offenses, indecent exposure and assault, since he has been in the McLennan County Jail. He was arrested on allegations he exposed himself to a female jail employee and for reportedly assaulting another inmate.
He also has aggravated robbery, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver and evading arrest with a vehicle indictments pending against him.
Court records show Spratt has felony convictions for unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated assault, evading arrest with a vehicle and two convictions for possession of a controlled substance.