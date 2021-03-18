Jury trials to resume May 3 in McLennan County, after yearlong halt

"We don’t go into calling juries and putting on trials without taking a tremendous amount of caution," Felton said. "We are going to be wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands and sanitizing areas that they will be in. It will probably be a safer place than a lot of places they could go in the community."

Judge Thomas West of 19th State District Court will preside over the county's first trial since the pandemic shut things down last March. He said he will conduct pretrial matters for the May 3 trial date on April 16 and should know then which felony case will be tried first.

"Eleven cases are set for pretrial, and prosecutors and defense lawyers are reviewing the cases diligently," West said. "That will result in some of the cases being handled by negotiated agreement, which will help reduce the backlog. Whoever is left will go to trial on the third."

Eric Rechenthin, who was charged with robbery and criminal mischief, was set to be the first to go to trial. However, prosecutors dismissed the charges against him last week.