Jury trials to resume May 3 in McLennan County, after yearlong halt

After a year of stagnant courtrooms and hearings via teleconference, McLennan County judges said Thursday that jury trials will resume in Waco on May 3.
Judge Vicki Menard, local administrative judge, made the call after conferring with other judges, courthouse officials and medical experts and drafting safety protocols for resuming trials during the pandemic.
The Texas Supreme Court’s latest emergency order governing the state of disaster said jury trials could resume in early April, but Menard and other local officials said earlier this month that April 19 was likely the earliest a trial would be held in McLennan County.
Menard said Thursday that waiting until May 3 will give participants and others more time to be vaccinated as the prevalence of the coronavirus hopefully continues to decline, to become familiar with safety protocols and to prepare in other ways for trials to be conducted in unchartered judicial waters.
Menard said she mainly wants potential jurors and others to know that officials are doing everything within their power to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the trial process.
McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson wrote a letter dated March 9 to County Judge Scott Felton expressing concern that only one of his 19 "first chair trial prosecutors" has been vaccinated.
"This causes me great concern for not only my prosecutors health and safety, but also that of the judge, court staff, attorneys, witnesses, jurors and others with whom my prosecutors will by necessity have contact during a multi-day jury trial," Johnson's letter states.
Johnson asked that his assistant prosecutors be designated as essential employees so they can sign up for vaccine waiting lists.
Johnson said Felton notified him Thursday that the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has arranged to have the assistants most likely to go to trial first and his office investigators vaccinated on Saturday. Most of Johnson's front-line prosecutors are younger than 50 and would not be eligible for vaccinations under Texas' current criteria.
"I am so grateful that they responded so quickly," Johnson said. "I know that was a tough call because there are so many waiting in line for the vaccine."
Johnson, his first assistant, Nelson Barnes, and a dozen or more DA's office staff members have had COVID-19, Johnson said. Just this week, the 10-month-old son of a prosecutor tested positive for the virus, so the prosecutor currently is in quarantine, Johnson said.
Felton said the safety and security of McLennan County residents are foremost in the minds of the officials deciding to resume jury trials.
"We don’t go into calling juries and putting on trials without taking a tremendous amount of caution," Felton said. "We are going to be wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands and sanitizing areas that they will be in. It will probably be a safer place than a lot of places they could go in the community."
Judge Thomas West of 19th State District Court will preside over the county's first trial since the pandemic shut things down last March. He said he will conduct pretrial matters for the May 3 trial date on April 16 and should know then which felony case will be tried first.
"Eleven cases are set for pretrial, and prosecutors and defense lawyers are reviewing the cases diligently," West said. "That will result in some of the cases being handled by negotiated agreement, which will help reduce the backlog. Whoever is left will go to trial on the third."
Eric Rechenthin, who was charged with robbery and criminal mischief, was set to be the first to go to trial. However, prosecutors dismissed the charges against him last week.
Rechenthin, who had been in the McLennan County Jail since Jan. 8, 2020, was returned to jail after a 180-day stint at the Austin State Hospital after he was found incompetent to stand trial. With his competency restored, Rechenthin had planned to assert an insanity defense, a claim supported by a psychologist’s finding, court records show.
McLennan County officials will summon 700 potential jurors for May 3 to the new facility known as The Base on the Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo grounds. The 80,000-square-foot facility has enough room potentially to conduct jury selection for three trials and then play host to a district court trial and its 12 jurors, officials have said.
Officials plan to conduct jury selection at The Base and then have the trial in the McLennan County Courthouse Annex visiting courtroom, which is larger than any of the county's other courtrooms.