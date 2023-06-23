Former Mart football player Zamar Kirven was found guilty Friday and sentenced to life in prison without parole for the capital murder of two former teammates at a Mart home two years ago.

A McLennan County jury in Waco's 54th State District Court deliberated for more than two hours to find Kirven, 23, guilty of the April 18, 2021 shooting deaths of Jacob Ybarra, 20, and Sabion Kubitza, 22.

The victims, longtime friends of Kirven, were sleeping at the time, and witnesses said Kirven was high on LSD when he shot them. The two young men who died were cousins.

Kirven had been football teammates with Kubitza and Ybarra at Mart High School before Kirven went on to play during two seasons at the University of Houston. The Houston Chronicle reported Kirven left the program after violating team rules.

Ybarra's family gave Kirven a room in their home when he moved back to Mart, several weeks before the shooting. The three young men had been best of friends, smoking marijuana, playing video games, watching movies and wrestling together at the home in the 1100 block of East Texas Avenue in Mart, according to testimony at the trial.

Trial testimony showed the evening Kirven shot Kubitza and Ybarra was the first time Kirven had ever gotten high on LSD. Ybarra's father, Anthony Medlock, testified that Kirven came into his room around 1:30 to 1:45 a.m., saying people were out to get him and asking what someone looks like when they die.

Medlock said he and his wife got the gun away from Kirven. After Medlock saw his son and Sabion Kubitza dead in Kubitza's room, Medlock said he chased Kirven out of the home, took a shot at him and missed.

Kirven did not take the stand in his own defense. But his defense attorneys Kleon Andreadis and Kerri Donica did call his cousin Kevin Kirven to the stand to testify that is was he and not Zamar Kirven who killed Ybarra and Kubitza.

McLennan County prosecutor Kristi DeCluitt pointed out during closing that Kevin Kirven’s DNA was not found on the firearm he said he used to shoot the young men while Zamar Kirven’s and Medlock’s DNA were found on the gun.

Kevin Kirven has also been indicted for murder in Tarrant and Limestone counties and for multiple counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer following a March 2022 shootout in McLennan County.

After the jury convicted Zamar Kirven, Judge Susan Kelly rendered the statutory sentence of life in prison without parole.

"We know this tragedy affected the lives of so many and we hope this brings some closure to those who last their loved ones," District Attorney Josh Tetens said after the trial.

Andreadis, the defense attorney, said, "I believe Zamar got a very fair trial from the judge. This is the end of a two-year tragedy."

Pam Sellers, a victim coordinator with the DA’s office read a statement from Sabion Kubitza’s mother, “You not only took away Sabion and Jacob’s lives but you impacted many other lives," she wrote. "You killed them for no reason and showed no remorse so you deserve everything you will get in your sentence. You may have been high but you knew what you did because you posted about it on Snapchat.”

Ybarra’s sister read from a statement that their late mother, Maria, wrote before she passed away: “I just got out of the hospital trying to get my life back together and what you did set me back. I considered you family. We took you in and you betrayed us."