Former Mart football player Zamar Kirven was found guilty Friday and sentenced to life in prison without parole for the capital murder of two former teammates at a Mart home two years ago.

The jury of Waco's 54th State District Court deliberated for 2 hours and 15 minutes to find Kirven, 23, of Mart, guilty of the April 18, 2021 shooting deaths of Jacob Ybarra, 20, and Sabion Kubitza, 22, at a home in the 1100 block of East Texas Avenue in Mart. The men were sleeping at the time.

Judge Susan Kelly rendered the statutory sentence of life in prison without parole.

"We know this tragedy affected the lives of so many and we hope this brings some closure to those who last their loved ones," District Attorney Josh Tetens said after the trial.

Kirven's defense attorney Kleon Andreadis said, "I believe Zamar got a very fair trial from the judge. This is the end of a two-year tragedy."

