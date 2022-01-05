Kissing Tree Vineyards owner waiting for his day in court in Capitol insurrection

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Grider and others are charged with disrupting proceedings as members of Congress met to count the Electoral College vote, formalizing Joe Biden’s victory. The motion alleges the indictment fails to state what “official proceeding, and, even more specifically, what ‘proceeding before Congress’ Mr. Grider allegedly obstructed.”

Mayr, who has declined Tribune-Herald requests for interviews with Grider, acknowledged this week that attorneys for others charged in the riot have had similar motions to dismiss rejected by other judges.

"The motion has been presented by other defendants and other judges have denied it," Mayr said. "It is just a matter of preserving the complaint for review on appeal, if there is an appeal down the road. But I'm of the opinion that this judge will look at it differently and dismiss the obstruction charge."

Grider's case was assigned to Kollar-Kotelly after the previous judge, Ketanji Brown-Jackson, was appointed to replace U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Since his release from custody, Grider has been trying to maintain his business ventures and take care of his family, Mayr said.