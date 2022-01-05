Kissing Tree Vineyards owner waiting for his day in court in Capitol insurrection

Wearing a red "Make America Great Again" cap with a yellow "Don't Tread on Me" flag tied around his neck, Christopher Ray Grider was in the U.S. Capitol a year ago during an insurrection waged by thousands intent on stopping Congress from sealing Donald Trump's defeat in the 2020 presidential election.
Walking through the historic halls with other irate Trump supporters, Grider and others made their way to the Speaker's Lobby immediately outside the House Chamber. There, Grider can be seen on video handing a helmet to another man, who used it to break glass in the doorway after the other man had been punching the glass with his bare fist. On the other side of the doorway, members of Congress and their staffs were evacuating the House Chamber. Moments after the glass was broken, a woman trying to climb through the doorway was shot and killed by a Capitol Police lieutenant on the other side.
Grider, 40, gave an interview later that day to television station KWTX in which he described his horror in witnessing the shooting death of 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt and his experiences during the mob-fueled melee in which protesters in multiple locations fought Capitol police to gain entry into the Capitol.
The Chilton resident and co-owner of Kissing Tree Vineyards in Bruceville-Eddy surrendered to FBI agents Jan. 21 in Austin. He remained in custody until Feb. 22, when a federal judge in Washington, D.C., reversed detention orders by a federal magistrate judge in Austin and allowed Grider to bond out with an ankle monitor.
Grider faces a maximum of 33½ years in federal prison if convicted on the two felony and five misdemeanor counts for which he is indicted. His attorney, Brent Mayr, of Houston, has filed a motion seeking dismissal of the most serious charge against him.
U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of the District of Columbia has scheduled a status hearing in Grider's case for Jan. 13, but Mayr said he expects that hearing to be postponed.
Mayr's motion claims Count 4 of the indictment against Grider, which carries a maximum 20-year sentence, fails to state an offense, fails to provide adequate notice of what Grider is charged with and does not ensure that the grand jury has found “sufficient evidence of the necessary elements of the offense."
Count 4 alleges Grider “attempted to, and did corruptly obstruct, influence, and impede an official proceeding, that is, a proceeding before Congress, by entering and remaining in the United States Capitol without authority and engaging in disorderly and disruptive conduct and destroying federal property.”
Grider and others are charged with disrupting proceedings as members of Congress met to count the Electoral College vote, formalizing Joe Biden’s victory. The motion alleges the indictment fails to state what “official proceeding, and, even more specifically, what ‘proceeding before Congress’ Mr. Grider allegedly obstructed.”
Mayr, who has declined Tribune-Herald requests for interviews with Grider, acknowledged this week that attorneys for others charged in the riot have had similar motions to dismiss rejected by other judges.
"The motion has been presented by other defendants and other judges have denied it," Mayr said. "It is just a matter of preserving the complaint for review on appeal, if there is an appeal down the road. But I'm of the opinion that this judge will look at it differently and dismiss the obstruction charge."
Grider's case was assigned to Kollar-Kotelly after the previous judge, Ketanji Brown-Jackson, was appointed to replace U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Since his release from custody, Grider has been trying to maintain his business ventures and take care of his family, Mayr said.
So far, about 165 people of the more than 725 arrested for their alleged roles in the riot have pleaded guilty to various charges, and about 71 of those have been sentenced to varying terms ranging from home confinement to jail terms of weeks or months. Those sentenced for more serious offenses, including assaulting police officers, have been sentenced to prison terms ranging from about three years to about five years.
"I think the judges are trying to be cautious and being considerate of the individual defendants and their individual circumstances and their individual decisions," Mayr said. "But I think they are also trying to avoid sentencing disparity."
Mayr said he could neither confirm nor deny if federal prosecutors have offered Grider a plea deal.
"There are still just volumes and mountains of evidence that we have to comb through to see what there is to help our case," he said. "Most of the evidence that we have discussed is, we believe, favorable. We still maintain that he is innocent of any intent to do any damage to the Capitol property. Him handing that helmet over, he had no idea what the other individual was going to do.
"He has always regretted his decision to go in there. He never went in there with the intent to do any harm to anyone or any property. He certainly didn't intend to disrupt any congressional proceedings. He went there to protest, like thousands of other people did."