La Vega student dies in triple-fatality car wreck Sunday

La Vega High School is mourning the loss of a senior, Melanna Robinson, one of three people killed in a head-on collision early Sunday in Limestone County.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the loss of one of our La Vega High School students, Melanna Robinson,”’ La Vega Independent School District officials stated in a Facebook post Monday.

Sgt. Ryan Howard with Texas Department of Public Safety said DPS Troopers responded around 2:20 a.m. Sunday to the fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 84, about five miles east of Prairie Hill.

The DPS reported that a westbound Kia Optima driven by a 17-year-old female on the wrong side of the roadway crashed into an eastbound Nissan Altima, traveling eastbound, causing the Nissan to become engulfed in flames.

The Kia driver, who Howard declined to identify because she was a minor, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the Nissan were also pronounced dead at the scene. Howard said the DPS was not yet identifying the occupants of the Nissan until the next of kin were notified. He said authorities are awaiting autopsy results on the bodies in the burned car.

According to Howard, the passenger of the Kia was transported to Baylor Scott & White in Waco for treatment of possible injuries.