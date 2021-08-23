 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Vega student dies in triple-fatality car wreck Sunday
0 comments

La Vega student dies in triple-fatality car wreck Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}

La Vega High School is mourning the loss of a senior, Melanna Robinson, one of three people killed in a head-on collision early Sunday in Limestone County.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the loss of one of our La Vega High School students, Melanna Robinson,”’ La Vega Independent School District officials stated in a Facebook post Monday.

Sgt. Ryan Howard with Texas Department of Public Safety said DPS Troopers responded around 2:20 a.m. Sunday to the fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 84, about five miles east of Prairie Hill.

The DPS reported that a westbound Kia Optima driven by a 17-year-old female on the wrong side of the roadway crashed into an eastbound Nissan Altima, traveling eastbound, causing the Nissan to become engulfed in flames.

The Kia driver, who Howard declined to identify because she was a minor, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the Nissan were also pronounced dead at the scene. Howard said the DPS was not yet identifying the occupants of the Nissan until the next of kin were notified. He said authorities are awaiting autopsy results on the bodies in the burned car.

According to Howard, the passenger of the Kia was transported to Baylor Scott & White in Waco for treatment of possible injuries.

La Vega High School is providing staff and students with emotional support and will have grief counselors available on campus as needed.

“Any parent who feels their child needs additional support is asked to call 254-299-6820 and speak to their child’s counselor. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and we ask that you keep them as well as our Pirate family in your thoughts and prayers,” read the Facebook post.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ikea to start selling renewable energy to homes in Sweden

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert