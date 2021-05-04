Lacy Lakeview honors police officers, dispatcher for saving man's life

Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt praised everyone involved for their quick thinking.

“Because of the quick answer and response, the team effort, our officers, our dispatchers and our neighboring TSTC got a pulse and got him in the ambulance transported to the hospital,” Truehitt said.

Dent said seeing Casarez alive was his favorite part of Monday’s ceremony.

“That is a rewarding feeling,” Dent said. “You can get all the awards that you want during your career, but to be able to step back and see and talk to a guy who at one point in time you weren’t sure he was going to make it out of this, … it’s the most rewarding thing. To save another human being’s life, that’s pretty powerful.”

Truehitt said that moments like the one with Casarez reinforce the positive side to police work and that it is important to recognize the great work officers do.

“Today far too often, police work can be somewhat depressing,” Truehitt said. “We are called when crises occur, when things have gone wrong. Most encounters with police tend to be on the negative side, but I cannot think of anything greater than saving someone’s life. That is what we are here to do, to save a life and make the world better.”

