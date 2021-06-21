 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lacy Lakeview man accused of smashing window, injuring woman
0 comments

Lacy Lakeview man accused of smashing window, injuring woman

{{featured_button_text}}

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department arrested a man over the weekend after he broke through a window at an apartment complex, injuring a woman, Chief John Truehitt said.

Troy Douglas Terry

Terry 

Troy Douglas Terry, of Waco, was arrested on Saturday morning after officers responded to a disturbance call at around 12:19 a.m., Truehitt said.

Officers arrived at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Hooks Street and found a woman who had been hurt after Terry punched through a window, Truehitt said. The woman suffered cuts to her face from flying glass, he said.

Terry arrived at the woman's home around midnight and began pounding on her door and arguing with her through the door before punching through the window, police said.

Truehitt said the female had cuts over her eyes and was transported to a local hospital.

Terry was arrested on the second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, family violence. He remained Monday at McLennan County Jail with bond set at $25,000.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 21

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert