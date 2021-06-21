Lacy Lakeview man accused of smashing window, injuring woman

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department arrested a man over the weekend after he broke through a window at an apartment complex, injuring a woman, Chief John Truehitt said.

Troy Douglas Terry, of Waco, was arrested on Saturday morning after officers responded to a disturbance call at around 12:19 a.m., Truehitt said.

Officers arrived at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Hooks Street and found a woman who had been hurt after Terry punched through a window, Truehitt said. The woman suffered cuts to her face from flying glass, he said.

Terry arrived at the woman's home around midnight and began pounding on her door and arguing with her through the door before punching through the window, police said.

Truehitt said the female had cuts over her eyes and was transported to a local hospital.

Terry was arrested on the second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, family violence. He remained Monday at McLennan County Jail with bond set at $25,000.

