A Lacy Lakeview man was arrested Saturday and charged with hitting a woman and a child, records show.

According to arrest affidavits filed by Lacy Lakeview police, Lewis Reuben Salvato, 33, punched a woman in the face when she tried to stop him from punching a pre-teen in the chest, before 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of East Crest Drive in Lacy Lakeview.

When officers forced entry into the home to apprehend Salvato, he did not wake up, and when an officer attempted to assist him in getting up from bed, Salvato "began to actively resist officers," his affidavits say.

Salvato remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bail set at $47,000 on two third-degree felony charges: assaulting a family member with previous conviction and injury to a child, as well as resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor, jail records show.

Earlier in the evening the pre-teen had been detained by Lacy Lakeview officers, but because the pre-teen was not suspected of any offense, the pre-teen was released to the woman and Salvato, affidavits say. At the time of release, Salvato “showed signs of intoxication and became irate” with the child, his affidavits say.

An officer separated Salvato and the pre-teen and advised Salvato to sober up and wait until morning to speak with the child, his affidavits say.

At 2:30 a.m., the arresting officer met the mother, the pre-teen and two other juveniles at a hotel where they had gone after Salvato hit them, his affidavits say. The mother said Salvato had initially calmed down and then while getting ready to sleep began to yell at the pre-teen again before hitting them, his affidavits say. The pre-teen told the arresting officer the same account, the affidavits say.

The officer observed the mother to have a cut on her left thigh and saw bruising on the pre-teen’s upper torso, the affidavits say.