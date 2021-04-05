Lacy Lakeview man charged with sex assault involving teen girl

A 25-year-old Lacy Lakeview man is facing a second-degree felony sexual assault charge after he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenager, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Chance Neal Tinsley was arrested Friday in the case, which dates back to June 2020 and involved a girl between the ages of 14 and 17.

Lacy Lakeview police received a report of the relationship March 31, and the victim confirmed the allegations in an interview at the Waco Children's Advocacy Center, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, Tinsley met the victim at a Lacy Lakeview home while she was visiting a friend in June 2020, and he invited her to his home, where they began a sexual relationship. The victim told interviewers that Tinsley was aware of her age and asked her to not tell his acquaintances how old she was.

The victim said she did not remember how many times she had sex with Tinsley, but at one point she had a pregnancy scare because he did not use protection.

Tinsley told investigators he did not know the girl, but he then called her about the case, according to the affidavit. The girl refused to talk to Tinsley and told him not to contact her again, the affidavit states.

Tinsley was released Saturday after posting a $40,000 bond.

