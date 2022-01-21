Lacy Lakeview man indicted in July death of 5-month-old boy

Pathologists determined the boy's death was a homicide and that he died of blunt force trauma to the head. They also noted that the baby had high levels of methamphetamine in his system, which contributed to his death.

Powers told investigators that he ran out of gas at State Highway 6 and Industrial Drive. He said the boy was injured when he rolled down a culvert. However, investigators determined the boy's injuries were inconsistent with that scenario because the culvert was not concrete, but grass and dirt, according to reports filed in the case.

Powers called his mother for help and she called her boyfriend to help Powers with gas for his vehicle. The man reportedly saw the baby and said he needed to go to the hospital immediately, reports state. By the time the boy reached the hospital, he was dead and rigor mortis had started to set in, the reports state.

According to medical websites, rigor mortis can start to occur within one to four hours after death.

Officials believe Powers injured the boy, panicked and drove around for hours smoking methamphetamine while trying to determine what to do. The close proximity to the smoke caused the methamphetamine toxicity in the boy, reports state.