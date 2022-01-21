Lacy Lakeview man indicted in July death of 5-month-old boy

A Lacy Lakeview man entrusted to babysit a friend's 5-month-old baby has been charged in the July death of the boy, who died from blunt force head injuries and methamphetamine toxicity.
Vinson Gerald Powers Jr., 46, was named in a sealed indictment Thursday that charged him with injury to a child by omission, a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison. The indictment was unsealed Friday after Powers, who is serving a 12-month felony theft sentence in the McLennan County Jail, was served with notice of the new charge.
The indictment against Powers charges him with intentionally or knowingly, by omission, causing serious bodily injury to Zeal Coleman Ball by failing to seek proper medical care while the boy was with him.
There is no record that Powers has an attorney to represent him on the new charge.
According to Waco police reports, Powers was babysitting the child for a friend on July 10. Powers lives in Lacy Lakeview but was staying with his girlfriend at the time at a trailer park in West. Powers told various and conflicting stories about what happened while the child was in his care.
He was not arrested and Waco police detectives sent the results of their investigation to the McLennan County District Attorney's Office as a grand jury referral case.
Pathologists determined the boy's death was a homicide and that he died of blunt force trauma to the head. They also noted that the baby had high levels of methamphetamine in his system, which contributed to his death.
Powers told investigators that he ran out of gas at State Highway 6 and Industrial Drive. He said the boy was injured when he rolled down a culvert. However, investigators determined the boy's injuries were inconsistent with that scenario because the culvert was not concrete, but grass and dirt, according to reports filed in the case.
Powers called his mother for help and she called her boyfriend to help Powers with gas for his vehicle. The man reportedly saw the baby and said he needed to go to the hospital immediately, reports state. By the time the boy reached the hospital, he was dead and rigor mortis had started to set in, the reports state.
According to medical websites, rigor mortis can start to occur within one to four hours after death.
Officials believe Powers injured the boy, panicked and drove around for hours smoking methamphetamine while trying to determine what to do. The close proximity to the smoke caused the methamphetamine toxicity in the boy, reports state.
After Powers ran out of gas, he tried to stash the baby's car seat under a truck at a nearby auto dealership, Waco police wrote in reports. The baby's nude body was brought to the hospital wrapped in a blanket, reports indicate. The baby's parents, described in reports as "hysterical," arrived at the hospital later that morning.
According to the autopsy report, the baby suffered multiple skull fractures, contusions and abrasions on his face and forehead, abrasions on his left hand, wrist, abdomen, buttocks, left shoulder, right arm and right knee, and a possible rib fracture.
Powers was sentenced to 12 months on a state jail felony theft charge 11 days after the boy's death. He pleaded guilty to stealing a truck in 2020, according to court records.
He also has a 2007 felony conviction in Milam County for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a 2007 conviction in Hill County for felony theft and a 1998 robbery conviction in McLennan County for which he was sentenced to five years in prison, records show.