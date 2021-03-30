Lacy Lakeview man pleads guilty in two sexual assaults, seeks deferred probation

A Lacy Lakeview man who pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually assaulting two teenage girls is seeking deferred probation.
Samuel Ray Garcia, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault of a child in a November 2017 assault of a 14-year-old girl and a February 2019 assault of a 16-year-old girl.
Prosecutor Will Hix recommended Garcia be placed on deferred probation for 10 years in both cases. Judge Susan Kelly of 54th State District Court ordered a background report on Garcia by probation officers, which she will review before deciding whether to grant his request for deferred probation.
Kelly's predecessor, Judge Matt Johnson, previously rejected a similar plea agreement in Garcia's case and allowed him to withdraw his guilty plea. Kelly on Tuesday ordered a supplemental presentence report and set sentencing in the case for May 12.
Hix said the two cases involve "an age thing," adding he offered deferred probation in the cases because Garcia did not use force against either girl and the encounters would have been considered consensual if the girls had been older.
"The first one was purely an age thing, that but for the difference in their ages in the earlier case it would have come under the well-known 'Romeo and Juliet' exception," Hix said. "They have a kid together, they want him out of jail and she wants him as part of this kid's life. She wants them to be together."
Once known as statutory rape, it is sexual assault if one participant is at least three years older than a minor, the younger one is at least 14 and there is no evidence of force or coercion, Hix said.
Both victims and their families approved the plea offer, Hix said.
"The second one definitely didn't want a trial," Hix said. "She didn’t want to go through the process and was very comfortable with it being resolved in the way it is being resolved."
If Kelly places Garcia on deferred probation, there will be no final judgment of guilt and no felony conviction if he completes the term. If he does not, the judge can find him guilty and sentence him to up to 20 years in prison.