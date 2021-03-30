Lacy Lakeview man pleads guilty in two sexual assaults, seeks deferred probation

A Lacy Lakeview man who pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually assaulting two teenage girls is seeking deferred probation.

Samuel Ray Garcia, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault of a child in a November 2017 assault of a 14-year-old girl and a February 2019 assault of a 16-year-old girl.

Prosecutor Will Hix recommended Garcia be placed on deferred probation for 10 years in both cases. Judge Susan Kelly of 54th State District Court ordered a background report on Garcia by probation officers, which she will review before deciding whether to grant his request for deferred probation.

Kelly's predecessor, Judge Matt Johnson, previously rejected a similar plea agreement in Garcia's case and allowed him to withdraw his guilty plea. Kelly on Tuesday ordered a supplemental presentence report and set sentencing in the case for May 12.

Hix said the two cases involve "an age thing," adding he offered deferred probation in the cases because Garcia did not use force against either girl and the encounters would have been considered consensual if the girls had been older.