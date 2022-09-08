Lacy Lakeview PD arrests blood-covered woman in shotgun killing

Lacy Lakeview Police on Wednesday arrested a woman covered in blood and charged her in the killing of her neighbor with a shotgun.

Cynthia Ellen Ming, 50, of Lacy Lakeview, was arrested around 1 a.m. Wednesday the scene of the shooting in the 400 block of Whispering Lane. She was charged with the murder of Angie Bush, also known as Angie Moore.

Police reports describe Moore’s injuries as “severe lacerations, possible internal injuries and other major injuries" and list a shotgun as the murder weapon.

Ming received treatment at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries while in custody. Lacy-Lakeview police then took her to be booked into McLennan County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of murder.

Moore called in to police just after midnight that her neighbor was breaking into her home, according to the police call log.

“Caller advised female subject is breaking into her house and she has a loaded gun and is getting ready to shoot her,” the police report says.

When police arrived three minutes later, they found Ming climbing out a window “nude and covered in blood," police reports state. Entering the home, they found Moore “on the floor with multiple wounds.”

Officers and American Medical Response personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but Moore was pronounced dead on the scene.

Moore’s relatives are setting up a fund for her son, age 13 , who survives her.

This article will be updated.