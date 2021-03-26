Lacy Lakeview police arrest one, seek others in case involving gunfire, drugs, car chase

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department arrested one man and was searching Friday for three other people who escaped on foot after a police pursuit Thursday night.
Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said his officers responded to a request for assistance from the Bellmead Police Department on a gunfire call.
Officers were looking for a red Nissan with paper tags and found it near Meyers Lane and Air Base Road, Truehitt said. Police pursued the car toward the L3Harris plant, down to Concord Road, then down a dirt road, he said.
The four in the car fled on foot. With backup from Bellmead, Waco and Texas State Technical College police and the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, Lacy Lakeview officers caught one of the men and booked him into McLennan County Jail.
Truehitt declined to release information on the suspect until investigators track down the others.
In the car, police found a container of marijuana, more than $1,000 in cash, several pistols and an AR-type gun with a 36-round capacity, he said.
"I'm glad we got those weapons off the street," he said.