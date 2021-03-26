 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lacy Lakeview police arrest one, seek others in case involving gunfire, drugs, car chase
0 comments
POLICE REPORT

Lacy Lakeview police arrest one, seek others in case involving gunfire, drugs, car chase

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department arrested one man and was searching Friday for three other people who escaped on foot after a police pursuit Thursday night.

Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said his officers responded to a request for assistance from the Bellmead Police Department on a gunfire call.

Officers were looking for a red Nissan with paper tags and found it near Meyers Lane and Air Base Road, Truehitt said. Police pursued the car toward the L3Harris plant, down to Concord Road, then down a dirt road, he said.

The four in the car fled on foot. With backup from Bellmead, Waco and Texas State Technical College police and the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, Lacy Lakeview officers caught one of the men and booked him into McLennan County Jail.

Truehitt declined to release information on the suspect until investigators track down the others.

In the car, police found a container of marijuana, more than $1,000 in cash, several pistols and an AR-type gun with a 36-round capacity, he said.

"I'm glad we got those weapons off the street," he said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The McConnell plan to deal with Trump

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McLennan County DA's office handling of mental health cases questioned
Local Crime News

McLennan County DA's office handling of mental health cases questioned

"Eric's case was dismissed with no explanation," Freud said. "Eric understands that he is mentally ill and understands that that illness is best treated in a hospital environment, which is why he was willing and ready to go to trial to try to continue to get himself the care he knows his illness requires. That opportunity for him was lost when the case was dismissed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert