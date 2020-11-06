Lacy Lakeview police intervene, stop suicidal man on Facebook livestream

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.

Lacy Lakeview Police and dispatchers worked together to find a man threatening to end his life during a Facebook livestream and successfully intervened Tuesday morning.

Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said the incident started at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and lasted only about 30 nerve-wracking minutes. Dispatcher SueMarie Oliver watched the stream while in contact with Officer Jonathan Newman, Officer Thomas Beasley, Detective Kevin Carter, Cpl. Scott Dent and Sgt. Jason Higgins, who were working to make direct contact with the man.

“You could tell this young man was in crisis,” Truehitt said. He was hurting, he was in pain. It was real.”

The man had threatened to take action if anyone watching contacted the police. Truehitt said the department already had the man’s address, but he was not at that location. Newman knew what car the man drove and found it parked at an apartment complex.

“They had encountered him before, so they knew him and what he drove and the officers had a suspicion of where he might be,” Truehitt said.