Lacy Lakeview police intervene, stop suicidal man on Facebook livestream

Lacy Lakeview Police and dispatchers worked together to find a man threatening to end his life during a Facebook livestream and successfully intervened Tuesday morning.
Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said the incident started at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and lasted only about 30 nerve-wracking minutes. Dispatcher SueMarie Oliver watched the stream while in contact with Officer Jonathan Newman, Officer Thomas Beasley, Detective Kevin Carter, Cpl. Scott Dent and Sgt. Jason Higgins, who were working to make direct contact with the man.
“You could tell this young man was in crisis,” Truehitt said. He was hurting, he was in pain. It was real.”
The man had threatened to take action if anyone watching contacted the police. Truehitt said the department already had the man’s address, but he was not at that location. Newman knew what car the man drove and found it parked at an apartment complex.
“They had encountered him before, so they knew him and what he drove and the officers had a suspicion of where he might be,” Truehitt said.
Even after they found the vehicle, officers did not know which apartment he would be in. They walked from door to door, watching the stream while searching for the right unit.
“They were using their cellphones, watching him threatening suicide live,” Truehitt said.
When Newman and Dent found the apartment and knocked, the man ended the stream. He had met them before, agreed to let them help, and came out without incident, Truehitt said. Meanwhile, Beasley, Carter and Higgins made sure everyone in the nearby units was safe.
The man was taken into custody without harming himself or anyone else, and police took him to a mental health facility.
“It ended well,” Truehitt said. “The teamwork between the dispatch and the officers, everybody was phenomenal.”
Truehitt formally recognized Oliver, Newman, Beasley, Carter, Dent and Higgins for saving the man’s life. He said the department frequently respond to calls about people in mental health crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic, related economic fallout and the national political situation are only adding to stress levels.
“Everything in the world is stirring up, and that affects people,” Truehitt said. “We have got to figure out a way to intervene before they get to this point.”
The National Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.
