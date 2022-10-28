Lacy Lakeview woman indicted in September shotgun killing

A Lacy Lakeview woman was indicted Thursday on a capital murder charge in the shotgun killing of her neighbor.

Police officers responding to an emergency call in the wee hours of Sept. 7 in the 400 block of Whispering Lane reported they saw Cynthia Ellen Ming, 51, naked and covered in blood climbing out a window in the home of her neighbor, Angie Bush, who they found on the floor inside with wounds that proved fatal.

The indictment alleges Ming killed Bush, also known as Angie Moore, by shooting her or striking her in the head with a firearm while burglarizing Moore's home. Police reports list the weapon that killed Moore as a shotgun.

Police logs show Moore called in to report a neighbor breaking into her home around midnight.

“Caller advised female subject is breaking into her house and she has a loaded gun and is getting ready to shoot her,” the police report says.

Officers arrived three minutes later and attempted lifesaving measures on Moore until American Medical Response medics took over, but she died, according to police reports.

While officers in the home began CPR for Moore, other officers outside pursued Ming, according to her arrest affidavit.

“Cynthia’s person was covered in a large amount of blood and she began to run from officers,” the arrest affidavit states.

An officer unsuccessfully attempted to stop Ming with a stun gun, the affidavit says. In cooperation with Bellmead and Texas State Technical College police officers, the Lacy Lakeview officer “was then able to place Cynthia on the ground and place her in handcuffs,” according to police reports.

An officer found Ming had "a large amount of lacerations on her person," so she was placed in custody and transported to an area hospital, the affidavit states.

The arrest affidavit lists several statements police heard Ming make to medical personnel.

Ming said to medical personnel that Moore had a gun and "she ‘grabbed the gun from her,’ and ‘shot her in the head,’” the affidavit says. “Cynthia then again stated that she ‘murdered her’ due to her killing her dog."

Medical personnel heard Ming say her own wounds came from going into Moore's home through a window, according to the affidavit.

Ming told a Waco Crime Scene Technician who assisted in processing her at the hospital that "the blood on her hands was 'probably the murder victim's,'" the affidavit says.

Ming has remained in McLennan County Jail since Sept. 7 on a capital murder charge, with bond listed at $1 million.

Moore's relatives set up a fund for her son who survives her, a special-needs youth who turned 13 just before his mother's death. The boy's relatives said Friday his mother's parents are raising him and his mother's only sibling moved closer to help with his care.