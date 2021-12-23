Laid off Central Freight employee in Waco sues, claiming 2,100 workers owed 60 days' pay

According to a Department of Labor worker's guide to the law, there is an exception to the 60-day notice requirement for a "faltering company," if it "is actively seeking capital or business, which if obtained would avoid or postpone the layoff or closure, and if it reasonably believes that advance notice would hurt its ability to find the capital or business it needs to continue operating."

It is unclear if the specifics of Central's situation would fall under that exception.

Reports continue to surface that other carriers are angling to hire Central's former drivers or to purchase Central's rolling stock.

A Facebook user under the name Arthur Kravtsov commented on a post on Central Freight's Facebook page pitching a different employer.

"My company (Interland Inc.) can definitely help all of the laid off drivers to secure great job positions at our company," the comment says. "New trucks. All types of freight. Highest pay on the market."