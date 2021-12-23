Laid off Central Freight employee in Waco sues, claiming 2,100 workers owed 60 days' pay

Central Freight Lines, after confirming last week it will close after 96 years in business, has begun layoffs in Waco and elsewhere, prompting a lawsuit by a former employee claiming Central violated labor laws.
Central informed the Texas Workforce Commission it will eliminate 153 jobs in McLennan County, 292 in Tarrant County, 162 in Harris County and 66 in Bexar County, according to a WARN Act submission the Workforce Commission released. Generally, the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires companies with more than 100 full-time employees to provide written notice at least 60 days before mass layoffs.
Callers to Central's Waco offices hear a message the company is now closed. In a press release, company President Bruce Kalem said shuttering the 96-year-old freight hauler founded by Waco's W.W. "Woody" Callan became a necessity as debt mounted and efforts to secure financing for near-term operations proved futile.
Central lost $67 million this fiscal year and $250 million the last few years, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Meanwhile, Aaron Cox, a former Central employee in Waco, filed a class action lawsuit Dec. 14 in Waco's federal court, claiming he and 2,100 other employees systemwide were fired without cause on or about Dec. 13, when Central announced it would cease operations. Cox claims Central violated the WARN Act by not providing 60-day notice of the mass layoffs to him an other affected employees. The suit seeks an amount equal to 60 days' wages and benefits, including 401(k) contributions, a penalty stipulated in the WARN Act.
According to a Department of Labor worker's guide to the law, there is an exception to the 60-day notice requirement for a "faltering company," if it "is actively seeking capital or business, which if obtained would avoid or postpone the layoff or closure, and if it reasonably believes that advance notice would hurt its ability to find the capital or business it needs to continue operating."
It is unclear if the specifics of Central's situation would fall under that exception.
Reports continue to surface that other carriers are angling to hire Central's former drivers or to purchase Central's rolling stock.
A Facebook user under the name Arthur Kravtsov commented on a post on Central Freight's Facebook page pitching a different employer.
"My company (Interland Inc.) can definitely help all of the laid off drivers to secure great job positions at our company," the comment says. "New trucks. All types of freight. Highest pay on the market."
Interland's website describes it as "Fast growing, steady and stable family owned transportation company with more than 10 years of experience in trucking industry in USA."
In the press release announcing Central's closure, Kalem said "Central Freight is in negotiations to sell a substantial portion of its equipment. Additionally, Central Freight is coordinating with other regional LTL (less-than-truckload) carriers to afford its employees opportunities to apply for other LTL jobs in their area. Discussions are ongoing and no purchase of assets or offer of employment is guaranteed."
Trade magazine FreightWaves reported Estes Express has expressed interest in buying assets of Central Freight Lines and hiring its drivers. Estes has 19,000 employees, 7,000 tractors, 260 terminals and a presence in 50 states, Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean.
Texas Trucking Association President John Esparza said in a phone interview that he hopes Central's demise does not further aggravate supply chain problems now making headlines.
Esparza said he finds it unusual a trucking company the size of Central Freight Lines would shutter operations, particularly since demand for drivers is great and Texas is a booming market. He said the state's economy is the ninth largest in the world, a thousand people move here daily, and Texas has ports and trading partners, particularly Mexico, generating freight traffic.
"We've been talking about a driver shortage 15-plus years," Esparza said. "The shortage nationally is 80,000 and will reach 100,000 the next couple of years. Pay probably is higher than it's ever been. How do we address the situation? Automation and legislation allowing some 18-year-olds to drive the interstates might serve as a start to finding a solution."
He said the association is fielding calls from Central Freight employees, and is spreading the word about their availability.