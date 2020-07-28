Lawman welcomed home after three-week COVID-19 hospital ordeal

Lights, sirens and waves of support ushered longtime county lawman Shawn Nixon home Monday evening after three weeks wrestling with COVID-19 in a local hospital.

Nixon, 54, a captain with the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, was welcomed home with a crowd of supporters and colleagues lining the rural road where he lives.

The supporters waved as he sat with his mask on in a car, driven by his wife, Lisa, feeling a strong sense of encouragement and recovery from COVID-19, the disease that nearly killed him. That included nine days on a ventilator, mostly sedated and lying face-down.

"I am 38 pounds lighter than I was three weeks ago, I've lost a lot of muscle mass, I'm really weak and I don't know what my lung capacity is or what it will be when all of this is said and done, but I'm getting better every day," Nixon said. "There were times, according to my doctor, that I was close to not making it, and I can only say all the prayers I got and God's grace pulled me through."

Nixon, a 22-year sheriff's office veteran, serves as the head of the McLennan County bomb squad and SWAT office and is the helicopter pilot for the department. He said he was surprised by the long line of supporters celebrating his homecoming. Sheriff Parnell McNamara said the strong show of brotherhood was meant to encourage Nixon to get well soon.