A federal lawsuit alleges West ISD failed to protect a high school student from sexual predation by a former teacher who also has been indicted on multiple state criminal charges.

Dallas-area attorney Trey Crawford filed a civil rights lawsuit against West Independent School District in Waco’s federal district court, alleging the district displayed “deliberate indifference” toward his client and failed to investigate or discipline former teacher Andrew White, 34, allowing him to abuse students and groom others during the the 2020-21 school year.

“This is one of the worst abuse cases I have seen in my career,” Crawford said.

West ISD police arrested White in October 2021 on charges related to alleged sexual abuse of two students. A McLennan County grand jury indicted White in January 2022 on four counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child by contact and two counts of inappropriate relationship between educator and student, all second-degree felonies.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said Friday that prosecutors are working out a plea agreement with White. He declined further comment.

At the time of his arrest, police reported in an affidavit that White said in an interview he had engaged in sexual intercourse with a teenage student, exposed himself to her and also touched her inappropriately, and inappropriately touched another teenage student in multiple incidents while at school between 2020 and 2021.

West ISD was served with the federal lawsuit March 20. Superintendent David Truitt declined comment Friday.

According to White's arrest affidavit, the West High School principal reported names of possible abuse victims to a West ISD police officer the day before White's arrest.

Crawford said the school district did nothing to investigate White or otherwise halt his abusive and predatory behavior, and administrators did nothing to alert parents.

“The district allowed the rape, and torture and threatening of my client, Miss Doe” Crawford said. "White tied her up with a rope, and they didn't protect her."

The plaintiff filed the lawsuit under the pseudonym Jane Doe.

“West ISD allowed Andrew White, a teacher, to sexually abuse Doe inside a closet at West High School on an almost daily basis for six months,” the lawsuit says. “Doe suffered this abuse (including rape) after West ISD learned that White was grooming, harassing and abusing other female students but did nothing.”

The district had policies to prevent this kind of abuse and policies to investigate it, but West ISD administrators ignored these policies and allowed White to continue his abuse, Crawford said.

West ISD was “deliberately indifferent to information and reports that White engaged in improper sexually based grooming, harassment, and abuse towards students, including Doe,” the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages based on the district's alleged violations of state and federal law and the plaintiff's physical and emotional pain and suffering.