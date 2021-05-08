Legislature authorizes 2 new courts for McLennan County

Another selling point that county officials pitched to legislators in requesting the new courts is the fact that there are 19 capital murder defendants and 26 murder defendants currently waiting to go to trial. An extra court could aid in easing that task, officials said.

District Clerk Jon Gimble said Regional Administrative Judge Billy Ray Stubblefield, of Georgetown, noted recently that McLennan County has a much higher number of pending capital murder cases than other counties of similar size.

"That was a good argument to bring to the state for the need for an additional district court," Gimble said.

Currently, there are a total of 3,850 felony cases pending in the two felony courts, but Menard said she does not think at this point that the new 474th State District Court would be assigned exclusively to criminal matters.

"Everything is on the table at this point as to what the courts will handle," Menard said. "We are going to have a large influx of people and a lot of new businesses coming in and I think we will have to evaluate and try to figure out what is in the best interest of the courts and how to divide the dockets at that time."

Felton said the new courts each would cost the county about $500,000 a year. The state will pay the salary of a new state district judge, about $158,000, while the county will pick up the salary for a new county court-at-law judge, about $157,000 a year. The county must fund other staffing for the courts.

