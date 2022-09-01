LImestone County jury sentences 'habitual felon' to 99 years for burglary

A Limestone County jury sentenced a man to 99 years in prison last week for burglarizing a home.

The jury found Daniel Paul Ray, 44, guilty on Aug. 24 of burglary of a habitation, theft of copper and theft of aluminum, according to Limestone County press release.

In the punishment phase of the trial, the jury found Ray had previously been convicted of aggravated sexual assault and failure to comply with sex offender registration and then assessed his punishment for the burglary charge at 99 years and 20 years each for the theft charges, the maximum sentence available for those offenses. The sentencing ranges were higher because of Ray's previous felony convictions, which qualify him as a "habitual felon."

“Mr. Ray is a sex offender with a long record and a compulsion for indecency,” District Attorney Roy DeFriend said in the press release. “These verdicts should come as no surprise to Mr. Ray; it is what he deserves."

DeFriend thanked "an observant passer-by" who saw something out of place and took the time to report it. He thanked the jury for handing down the maximum sentences.

"This dangerous individual has been removed from our community for a long time," DeFriend said. "Justice has been served.”

Ray will be eligible for parole when he has received credit for serving a quarter of his sentence, or almost 25 years.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ray on Jan. 6, accusing him of burglary and multiple thefts in the Prairie Hill community.

"The owner of the residence, upon receiving information that someone was on the property, confronted Ray and held him at gunpoint until the arrival of Limestone County Sheriff Office (LCSO) Captain John Salazar and LCSO Investigator Scott Logan," according to the press release. "Ray’s truck and the trailer attached to it was filled with the property owner’s items including copper wire."

Investigators also determined Ray had stolen items form the property the day before, including aluminum wheels, and that he had recently sold scrap metal in Waco and Fairfield, the press release says.

Ray has been held in the Limestone County Jail since his arrest.