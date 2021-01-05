Limestone DA wages fight to keep two-time killer locked up

It is a frustrating and all-too-familiar campaign for Limestone County District Attorney Roy DeFriend, who again is rallying others who oppose the parole of twice-convicted murderer Carlos Don Stultz.
While DeFriend has received two emails from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in the past three weeks informing him the 77-year-old Stultz is being reviewed for parole because of his failing health. A review would not guarantee Stultz's release, according to a spokesperson for the department and another spokesperson for the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.
Still, DeFriend is taking no chances and is encouraging anyone opposed to Stultz's parole to write a letter to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Parole Division.
Stultz, who has been in prison 50 years, was convicted of killing 17-year-old high school student Kathy Jones at her home near Mexia in 1969 and a 12-year-old girl in Dallas the same year. He was sentenced to death, but his sentence was commuted to life after the U.S. Supreme Court declared the death penalty unconstitutional in 1972.
Stultz, who denied his guilt in an interview with the Tribune-Herald in 2014, has been rejected for parole at least 27 times since he first became eligible in 1981. His last parole review was in March 2018, when he was denied again and set for another review in February 2023.
DeFriend, who has fought alongside Kathy Jones' parents and others to keep Stultz in prison, thought he had at least two more years before Stultz would come up for parole review again. That was until he got an email from the Department of Criminal Justice Victims Services Division last month saying the department was reviewing Stultz for Medically Recommended Intensive Supervision. He got a follow-up email Tuesday morning.
Stultz told the Tribune-Herald he underwent surgery in 2005 after having a heart attack in prison, and department emails show he suffers from Stage 4 chronic kidney disease, is wheelchair bound, requires assistance with daily activities and is not expected to improve. Department of Criminal Justice records show Stultz is being housed in a medical unit in Huntsville and indicate he has a life expectancy of "more than one year."
DeFriend said Kathy Jones' father, Sonny Jones, has died since Stultz's last parole review two years ago, and her mother, Florence Jones, is now in a nursing center.
"He has killed two children, in my eyes, and he killed them in a particularly heinous fashion," DeFriend said. "He cut the 12-year-old girl's throat and stabbed Kathy Jones numerous times and did other things to her. So I think we would be putting anyone at risk who is around Mr. Stultz. If they were to say he could go to some nursing facility, I think that those residents would be at risk. So that is why I am encouraging people to write the parole board and encourage that they deny his parole."
Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson Jeremy Desel said he could not comment on Stultz's medical condition because of privacy laws. However, he said if a parole review is taking place, department officials screen the case to make sure an inmate meets the criteria for medical parole and have the option of denying his release outright or forwarding the matter to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.
If a parole review is sent to the parole board, it would be up to the board to decide if Stultz is released, said Timothy McDonnell, chief of staff at the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. Last fiscal year, the board approved about 30% of more than 200 medical parole requests, McDonnell said.
After serving 50 years, Stultz is the longest-serving inmate or certainly among the longest-serving inmates in prison history, Desel said.
In the 2014 Tribune-Herald interview, Stultz repeatedly denied that he killed Jones, the young Mexia High School twirler and saxophone player, and said he would not say he did it even if the parole board promised to set him free the next day.
“I would hold a Bible in my hand and before the face of God I would tell the parents that I did not kill your daughter,” Stultz said. “If I said I did, I’d be lying in the face of the man, the father above.”