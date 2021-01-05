Limestone DA wages fight to keep two-time killer locked up

DeFriend, who has fought alongside Kathy Jones' parents and others to keep Stultz in prison, thought he had at least two more years before Stultz would come up for parole review again. That was until he got an email from the Department of Criminal Justice Victims Services Division last month saying the department was reviewing Stultz for Medically Recommended Intensive Supervision. He got a follow-up email Tuesday morning.

Stultz told the Tribune-Herald he underwent surgery in 2005 after having a heart attack in prison, and department emails show he suffers from Stage 4 chronic kidney disease, is wheelchair bound, requires assistance with daily activities and is not expected to improve. Department of Criminal Justice records show Stultz is being housed in a medical unit in Huntsville and indicate he has a life expectancy of "more than one year."

DeFriend said Kathy Jones' father, Sonny Jones, has died since Stultz's last parole review two years ago, and her mother, Florence Jones, is now in a nursing center.