Live: Crowds pay final respects to slain DPS Trooper Chad Walker

A crowd of about 5,000 gathered Wednesday morning at Groesbeck High School's stadium to pay respects to slain Trooper Chad Walker, 38, who was killed assisting a motorist on the side of the road near Mexia on March 26.

Walker, who had served the area as a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper since 2015, was well-known in his hometown of Groesbeck, where he had previously served as a police officer.

He died in a Waco hospital on March 31, days after he was shot by DeArthur Pinson, 38, whose vehicle was stopped on the shoulder of Farm-to-Market Road 2838 near Mexia.

10:22 a.m.: "Amazing Grace" plays as the funeral of Trooper Chad Walker begins. Law enforcement and family are seated in rows on the football field.

10:30 a.m.: Pastor Jimmy Cotton, Cowboy Heritage Church of Freestone County, is helping to officiate Walker's funeral, recalling his start in law enforcement and his passion for his family and his community.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"That young man was destined for greatness, just take a look around," Cotton said, looking up at those in the stadium.

"He knew his where his faith lied and he knew where his home was."