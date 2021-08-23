Local businessman sued by bank shareholders on fraud, breach of trust claims

The banking commissioner also ordered Mann to pay $687,000 for improperly reimbursed expenses and $250,000 in fines for his actions.

The commission’s findings and the lawsuit pertain to Mann’s dealings while serving as former chairman of the board, former chief executive officer and former director of the Citizens State Bank in Woodville, which is in Tyler County in far East Texas and has branches in Waco and Marlin.

According to the lawsuit and the commission order, Mann sought inappropriate reimbursement for expenses from 2014 to 2018 worth $641,870. Mann admitted to listing people as having attended dinners with him and his wife in California, Las Vegas and New York when they actually dined alone, according to the lawsuit and the commission order.

He also admitted he obtained $3,300 in reimbursement from the bank for his contribution to a political action committee, for which he later reimbursed the bank. When bank directors raised concerns in 2017 about Mann’s “excessive reimbursed donations to Baylor University,” Mann reimbursed the bank for $22,036, the lawsuit and order state. However, “the very next day, Mann requested and received reimbursement for that same amount from the Bank Service Corp. and RAM Holdings.