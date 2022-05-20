Local financial adviser in crosshairs of UBS fraud lawsuit files for bankruptcy

A McGregor man facing fraud claims in a lawsuit has filed for bankruptcy protection, putting the legal action temporarily on hold.

UBS Financial Services filed suit this month against Robert Earl Turner, claiming he and his "college buddy" Mark Woodward cooked up a scheme to sell investments Turner was not authorized by UBS to market.

"Since learning of Robert Turner's scheme, UBS has been reimbursing the customers for their losses. That process is ongoing," says the suit filed in 414th State District Court. The suit says UBS so far has reimbursed more than $5.7 million, and estimates losses may exceed $17 million.

"UBS seeks a writ of attachment from the court to maintain the status quo and ensure that defendants do not abscond with, or hide, any assets they may have," says the suit, which also names Stephanie L. Turner as a defendant and identifies her as the spouse of Robert Earl Turner.

The legal action took a turn this month when Waco attorney John Montez submitted a notice of bankruptcy, claiming that Robert Earl Turner filed for bankruptcy protection before UBS filed its lawsuit. Montez in his notice said "these matters are stayed pending further order of the Bankruptcy Court."

Paul D. Flack, a Houston attorney representing UBS Financial Services, did not return phone messages and emails seeking comment this week.

Waco attorney David Tekell, who is representing the Turners in the fraud litigation, said Montez sent him a copy of the bankruptcy petition. He said the bankruptcy action may delay proceeding with the lawsuit, but added the parties could take steps to move the case along by asking bankruptcy court to lift the stay.

The lawsuit claims that from 1997 through 2021, Robert Turner misappropriated more than $17 million from at least 23 UBS customers "for whom he provided financial and/or investment services as a member of a team headed by his wife, former UBS financial advisor Stephanie L. Turner."

The suit says without UBS' knowledge, authorization or approval, Robert Turner solicited customers to buy investments issued by Fairfax Financial Corporation. The suit describes the investments as a "sham," and says they were not backed by assets. It says Robert Turner provided his clients fraudulent account statements that he and/or Woodward created, and Robert Turner gave customers "portfolio summaries" that he generated without UBS' review or approval, instead of giving them official UBS reports.

"By and large, Robert Turner's victims were people close to him who knew and trusted him through familial ties and friendship," says the suit. "During the final quarter of 2021, it became apparent that Fairfax did not have any assets backing the investments it claimed to have issued. Indeed, upon information and belief, Fairfax was not even a real investment, it was a completely fraudulent scheme perpetrated by Woodward and Robert Turner."

Due to this scheme UBS is making settlement payments in excess of $17 million to all affected customers in an effort to make them whole, documents from the lawsuit state. To date, UBS says it has reached settlements with three customers. An investor identified as P.L. received $468,686, while D.S. received $352,295 and M.C. received $5.07 million, according to the filing.

These investors, the suit claims, assigned to UBS their rights and claims to pursue third parties involved in the fraudulent scheme.

Robert Turner "is justly indebted to UBS for these payments," says the suit.

