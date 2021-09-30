 Skip to main content
Local man jailed on capital murder charge after in stabbing death of son, 10
Local man jailed on capital murder charge after in stabbing death of son, 10

Capital murder

Lewis was arrested on capital murder charges for his son's death at 2400 Washington Ave.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The Waco Police Department has arrested a Waco man on charges of capital murder and resisting arrest after police said he slit his 10-year-old son's neck with a kitchen knife.

Police arrested 36-year-old Bronchae Defraunce Lewis at his apartment late Wednesday at 2400 Washington Ave. after a physical struggle in which he tried to take a stun gun from an officer, according to an arrest affidavit. 

Police received a call around 10:50 p.m. from a man later identified as Lewis, who stated that his son appeared to be dead and lying in a pool of blood, according to the affidavit. When officers arrived at the apartment, they could hear Lewis talking through the door but he would not open it, authorities said. Officers gained entry into the apartment and found Lewis  covered with blood and trying to block their path, the affidavit states.

Lewis fought with officers as he attempted to take the stun gun, but officers were able to subdue and arrest Lewis, according to the affidavit.

Officers found the body of the boy lying on the mattress, bleeding from the neck. The child was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest but later died from his injuries.

According to the affidavit, police learned that Lewis had slit the boy’s neck area with a large serrated kitchen knife.

According to police department spokesperson Cierra Shipley, several officers and Lewis sustained minor injuries from broken glass and were treated at a local hospital. They have since been released.

Lewis was arrested and transported to McLennan County Jail on charges of capital murder, resisting arrest and attempting to take an officer’s weapon. He is being held without bond.

