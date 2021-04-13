Local woman arrested after reportedly stabbing boyfriend

A Waco woman was arrested last Friday after she was accused of stabbing her boyfriend following an argument in late March.

According to an arrest affidavit, Angelia Payne, 46, was arrested after her boyfriend reported that she had stabbed him in the arm with a knife on March 28 while he attempted to collect his belongings to move out.

The boyfriend told police that he had gone back to the residence they shared on the 2000 block of Lasker Avenue, near Dean Highland Elementary School, to get his clothes after Payne kicked him out, the affidavit states. He reported that she began arguing again, walking up to him while he was packing his clothes, and stabbed him, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the man and his friend, who had been waiting outside, left the house and went to a different residence to call the police. He later received stitches for his wound.

Payne was released from McLennan County Jail on Saturday after posting a $25,000 bond.

