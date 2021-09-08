Lorena pharmacist arrested in drug theft

A pharmacist who admitted stealing medications from a Lorena grocery store pharmacy remains free on bond after his arrest Tuesday by Lorena police.

James David Huffman, a 60-year-old pharmacist at Brookshire Brothers, posted bonds totaling $5,000 after his arrest on Class A misdemeanor charges of possession of dangerous drugs and theft of more than $750 but less than $2,500.

Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said store loss prevention officers alerted Lorena police after audits revealed missing medications. Arrest affidavits state Huffman admitted he has been stealing Fioricet and Gabapentin from the pharmacy.

Police records allege Huffman stole a total of 1,346 pills valued at $1,950. A search of Huffman turned up a pill bottle containing four tablets of Gabapentin in his left front pocket and seven more Gabapentin tablets and seven tablets of Fioricet loose in his right front pocket, according to arrest records.

A store manager at Brookshire Brothers in Lorena declined comment on Huffman's arrest Wednesday.