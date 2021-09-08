 Skip to main content
Lorena pharmacist arrested in drug theft
POLICE REPORT

Lorena pharmacist arrested in drug theft

A pharmacist who admitted stealing medications from a Lorena grocery store pharmacy remains free on bond after his arrest Tuesday by Lorena police.

James David Huffman, a 60-year-old pharmacist at Brookshire Brothers, posted bonds totaling $5,000 after his arrest on Class A misdemeanor charges of possession of dangerous drugs and theft of more than $750 but less than $2,500.

James David Huffman

Huffman

Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said store loss prevention officers alerted Lorena police after audits revealed missing medications. Arrest affidavits state Huffman admitted he has been stealing Fioricet and Gabapentin from the pharmacy.

Police records allege Huffman stole a total of 1,346 pills valued at $1,950. A search of Huffman turned up a pill bottle containing four tablets of Gabapentin in his left front pocket and seven more Gabapentin tablets and seven tablets of Fioricet loose in his right front pocket, according to arrest records.

A store manager at Brookshire Brothers in Lorena declined comment on Huffman's arrest Wednesday.

According to medical websites, Gabapentin is prescribed to prevent and control partial seizures and to relieve the symptoms of shingles and restless legs syndrome. Fioricet is a pain reliever and fever reducer, commonly used to treat tension headaches. They are not considered controlled substances under Texas law, Dickson said.

Huffman has a previous conviction for stealing medication from a pharmacy in Rockwall, Dickson said.

