Lorena Police Department receives recognition for best practices

The Lorena Police Department has been recognized once again as adhering to best practices by the Texas Police Chiefs Association Law Enforcement Recognition program.

The department received the award Wednesday from the program, which was started in 2006 and evaluates compliance with 168 best practices covering everything from use of force to vehicle pursuits, patrol, protection of flights and investigative operations, among others. The program was established to recognize and encourage proper delivery of services and protection of individual rights.

“Currently in Texas there are 2,737 agencies and out of that 177 recognized agencies,” Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said in a statement. “In McLennan County there are only four; Woodway, McLennan County Constable Precinct 1, Hewitt, and us.”

Lorena was first recognized through the program in 2017. To receive the award, agencies submit to a voluntary inspection every four years and conduct a critical self-review of their policies, procedures, facilities and operations.

Preparation for this year's recognition started in 2019. The department conducted an internal review, which was followed by an outside audit and a review last month by other Texas police chiefs.

“We added de-escalation to our policy when the training became available and we constantly train our officers on use of force, use of deadly force, defensive tactics, and just a variety of items,” Dickson said. “That keeps us where we perform at a level where we hope is above other departments.”

