Lorena police find 360 grams of meth during traffic stop on I-35
Lorena police arrested a Robinson woman after they found 360 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun and small amounts of hydrocodone and marijuana during a traffic stop Monday night on Interstate 35, an arrest affidavit states.

An officer stopped Cori Elaine Resendez, 36, also listed as Cori Elaine Pennington in jail records, for a traffic violation at about 11 p.m. The officer smelled marijuana and had a police drug dog sniff outside the vehicle, according to the affidavit. The dog indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle, so the officer searched it and found three baggies of methamphetamine, a marijuana blunt and four hydrocodone pills not prescribed to Resendez, who was the only person in the vehicle, the affidavit states.

Cori Elaine Resendez

Resendez

The officer also found a handgun, digital scales and drug paraphernalia in Resendez's purse, according to the affidavit. She tried to destroy the marijuana blunt before the officer could take inventory of it, Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said.

The meth was worth $15,000 to $18,000 based on "conservative estimates," according to the affidavit.

Resendez was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence, a Class A misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance and a Class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.

She remained in jail Tuesday, but bond information was not listed.

