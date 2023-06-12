A Lorena teenager has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Selah Marie Hansen, 17, was booked Monday into the McLennan County Jail and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony. She was released by McLennan County Criminal Associate Judge Virgil Bain Monday on a personal recognizance bond of $10,000.

Bain said via email that Hansen was assessed the bond due to "special circumstances" and will be under house arrest and will have to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

According to Hansen’s arrest warrant, the Lorena Police Department first learned of the abuse from Child Protective Services on Feb. 28. The warrant states the child victim, now 11, told investigators on March 8 that she had been abused starting at age 5. The abuse began in Alaska when Hansen, then 12 or 13, told the victim to touch Hansen's genitals and then touched the victim's genitals, the warrant states. The warrant says Hansen told the victim not to tell anyone.

The next incident occurred in Waco when the victim was 8, the warrant says. According to the warrant, the incident was similar to the first, and the victim reported Hansen repeatedly told her not to tell anyone.

The third and fourth incidents occurred in Lorena, the warrant says. The warrant says that these incidents were similar to the first two and that Hansen “pleaded” with the victim to go with her into her bedroom to perform sexual acts, urging the victim not to tell anyone about the incidents.

After the last incident, which the warrant says took place on Feb. 26, the victim told her mother about the abuse.