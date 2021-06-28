Lorena woman dies in Robinson crash, brother hospitalized

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash near Robinson that killed a Lorena woman and injured her brother Sunday morning.

DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said troopers responded around 11:30 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 434 at East Rocket Road, southeast of Robinson.

Ashley Bagley, 35, of Lorena, was pronounced dead at the scene, and her passenger was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest hospital for injuries deemed not to be life-threatening, officials said. The passenger was Bagley's brother, Brandon Marshall, 38, family members said.

Howard said Bagley was driving a Dodge Challenger on East Rocket Road and failed to yield right-of-way to a Ford F-250 truck that was traveling southbound on FM 434. The driver of the Ford was not injured, Howard said.

Marshall was being treated in the hospital Monday for four broken ribs and a ruptured spleen, and he received four staples to the back of his head, said his sister, Amanda Chaney.

Chaney said Marshall and Bagley had just left their home and were on their way to get lunch when the accident occurred.

"The accident happened right down the road from their house," Chaney said.