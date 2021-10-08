Love capital murder retrial set to start in 2 weeks, after judge denies state motion to postpone

Prosecutors Nelson Barnes and Anthony Smith filed the motion to postpone the trial Monday. Barnes argued at Friday's hearing that a witness who previously told investigators he saw Love wearing a red hoodie and carrying an AK-47-style rifle at the crime scene on the night of the shootings has become "recalcitrant" in recent interviews with the DA's office.

The red hoodie was not tested for DNA or gunshot residue before Love's first capital murder trial, and Barnes told West his office deems it necessary now to test the garment, which could corroborate the uncooperative witness' initial statement or work in Love's favor, depending on the results.

Barnes said he has asked the labs to expedite the testing, but said it could take from 60 to 90 days to get it back. Barnes argued if the judge did not delay the trial so the evidence could be tested, it could provide fodder for an appeal if Love is convicted again.

Defense attorneys Ariel Payan and James Young objected to the state's request, saying Love has been denied his day in court for too long.

"Mr. Love, do you want to wait and see if this evidence shows you weren't involved or do you want to proceed?" the judge asked Love.