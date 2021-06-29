Luna appointed judge of new McLennan County court-at-law

A Dallas native, Luna grew up in Longview before coming to Baylor to earn bachelor of business administration and law degrees. He and his wife, Genesis, have four children ages 10 months to 7 years and they are members of First Baptist Church of Woodway.

Luna serves as pro bono legal clinic director at Mission Waco, is on the Waco Transit Advisory Board and is on the board of Care Net Pregnancy Center of Central Texas.

His father-in-law, John Devine, has served on the Supreme Court of Texas for 12 years and has been a big inspiration for Luna's career, he said. He said he looks forward to helping others resolve their disputes.

"One of the things I would like to do is to start having jury trials every week on the civil side, and I want to start pushing cases to trial that need to be tried," Luna said. "I will have a policy that I rule on motions in a timely manner. You are going to get motions ruled on timely from me and you are going to have your case tried. There is no reason why we can't have a civil court trial every week. That is right in my wheelhouse. That is what I am trained to do."