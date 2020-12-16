Man, 67, arrested in indecency case involving girl, 6

A local man has been charged with indecency with a child by contact after the mother of a 6-year-old girl reported him to Hewitt police, according to an arrest affidavit.

Donald Trull, 67, was arrested Tuesday and booked into McLennan County Jail, where his bond was set at $10,000.

On Dec. 8, a woman reported to Hewitt Police that she saw Trull whispering something into her daughter’s ear.

When she asked her daughter what he’d say, the girl told her he’d asked her to pull down his pants and that she’d touched his “pocket,” according to the affidavit.

“It was later clarified that … meant genitals,” the affidavit reads.

During an interview with investigators, Trull said he did not stop her from doing so and that it “felt good,” according to the affidavit.

