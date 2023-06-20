Waco police arrested a 26-year-old man Monday after they said he choked his ex-girlfriend for several minutes, until she thought she would be killed.

Brian Anthony Rodriguez was booked into McLennan County Jail on Monday on a third-degree felony charge of assault family violence by strangulation. He was released from jail Tuesday on $5,000 bond.

According to Rodriguez’s arrest affidavit, officers were called Monday to a home in the 1500 block of Crow Drive. The affidavit says Rodriguez's ex-girlfriend was outside when officers arrived and told them Rodriguez became angry, choked her for several minutes and slapped her in the face during an argument.

The affidavit says she believed the choking lasted about five minutes. She told officers Rodriguez squeezed her neck so tight she could not breathe for about a minute, the affidavit says.

She told police she begged Rodriguez to let her say goodbye to her 1-year-old child in the other room, as she believed Rodriguez would kill her.

"She was begging him to let her say goodbye to the baby before he strangled her to death," the affidavit says.

The affidavit also says a child at the home witnessed the incident, and corroborated the information the woman reported to police.