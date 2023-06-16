Waco police arrested a 29-year-old man Thursday afternoon after officers witnessed himself exposing himself in front of several people, including two teens, according to an arrest affidavit.

Devin Waylon Brown was booked into McLennan County Jail on Thursday on a Class B misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure.

Police saw Brown at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday lying on his back while touching himself in the middle of the parking lot at Ascension Providence Medical Center, 6901 Medical Parkway, according to Brown's arrest affidavit. The affidavit says multiple people witnessed the act, including two 16-year-olds.

The affidavit says the witnesses told officers they do not think Brown was aware of their presence at the time.

Brown remained in jail Friday. His bond was not listed as of Friday evening.