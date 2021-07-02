Man accused of following driver in South Waco, threatening with gun

A Waco man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of threatening another man with a gun earlier this week in South Waco.

Waco police arrested Victor Alejandro Flores, 23, around 5 a.m. Sunday morning after another driver said Flores followed him in a black Mitsubishi SUV and threatened him with a gun. The man, who was in a white Chevrolet pickup, flagged down an officer at Clay Avenue and South Eighth Street and said he feared for his life.

The driver of the Chevrolet told the officer he was sitting in his truck with a friend in the 2200 block of Flint when the Mitsubishi parked on the street next to them. The man told the officer he started his truck and the suspect’s vehicle drove away.

According to the report, the man saw the Mitsubishi pulled over at a stop sign and he asked the driver what he needed. The man said the driver, later identified as Flores, asked if he wanted to drink with him. The man said no and drove away, police said. The man returned to the 2200 block of Flint, and Flores drove by three more times.

After seeing Flores for a third time, the man drove off. According to the incident report, he was in the 2200 block of Dutton when Flores pulled up next to him, got out, and pointed a rifle at the man, who fled in his truck.