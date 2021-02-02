Man accused of ramming police vehicles in Hewitt, Bosque County is jailed

Detectives later identified Monk as the vehicle’s owner, the officer identified him as the driver, and the department obtained a warrant charging him with evading arrest.

On Jan. 20, the same officer was driving and saw Monk driving again when a traffic detour sent him right past the police department. By the time the officer was able to turn around and pursue him, the vehicle was gone.

“We didn’t know where he was at, but we knew he was most likely going to a residence just outside of Lorena,” Devlin said.

After Monk arrived, patrol officers went to the house to serve warrants for his evading arrest as well as the charges from New Mexico. Monk drove away from the house while police were arriving, and after they attempted a traffic stop he sped off again for the third time.

Devlin said Monk drove more than 90 mph north on Spring Valley Road toward Hewitt, attempting to swerve into two police cars pursuing him. Again, officers chose to call off the pursuit to avoid the risk of collisions.

“It was absolutely reckless, and without regard for anybody’s safety,” Devlin said.