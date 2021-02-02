Man accused of ramming police vehicles in Hewitt, Bosque County is jailed

A man wanted on charges of assaulting Hewitt Police Department officers during a high-speed pursuit earlier this month has been arrested after allegedly fleeing authorities in his car one last time.
The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Justin Monk, 37, in Bosque County on Jan. 27 after a car chase that culminated in him ramming his Ford Explorer into law enforcement vehicles, the agency reported.
Monk was booked into McLennan County Jail and charged with two counts of evading arrest and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant from the Hewitt case.
Monk, who is listed as a resident of Robinson and Hobbs, New Mexico resident in public records, remained in jail Tuesday with bond listed at $150,000.
He also had warrants for unlawful restraint and assault from Waco Police Department and drug possession, fraud and fleeing law enforcement charges from New Mexico.
It was the fourth time Monk allegedly fled law enforcement in the last several months, authorities said.
Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said the man evaded Hewitt police three times, twice after being spotted by the same officer.
The first time, on Nov. 30, an officer tried to pull Monk over for a traffic violation on Spring Valley Road. Devlin said Monk tried to elude her at first, then pulled over. As she got out of her car and approached him, he drove off, Devlin said. She drove after him briefly but decided to stop the pursuit because of the danger it posed to late-afternoon traffic, Devlin said.
Detectives later identified Monk as the vehicle’s owner, the officer identified him as the driver, and the department obtained a warrant charging him with evading arrest.
On Jan. 20, the same officer was driving and saw Monk driving again when a traffic detour sent him right past the police department. By the time the officer was able to turn around and pursue him, the vehicle was gone.
“We didn’t know where he was at, but we knew he was most likely going to a residence just outside of Lorena,” Devlin said.
After Monk arrived, patrol officers went to the house to serve warrants for his evading arrest as well as the charges from New Mexico. Monk drove away from the house while police were arriving, and after they attempted a traffic stop he sped off again for the third time.
Devlin said Monk drove more than 90 mph north on Spring Valley Road toward Hewitt, attempting to swerve into two police cars pursuing him. Again, officers chose to call off the pursuit to avoid the risk of collisions.
“It was absolutely reckless, and without regard for anybody’s safety,” Devlin said.
Devlin said the incident added aggravated assault and another evading arrest charge to Monk’s list. Devlin said after Monk's third escape, police realized they would have to try something different.
“He wasn’t just going to stop,” Devlin said. “Based on his behavior and action, the way he operated the vehicle running from us, someone was seriously going to get hurt because he just didn’t care about anybody else other than himself.”
According to a U.S. Marshals press release, investigators saw Monk at a residence in Clifton last Tuesday.
“Before they could approach him, investigators observed Monk and an unidentified woman get into a white Ford Expedition and attempt to drive away," the release states. "Officers approached and were able to remove the woman from the driver’s seat. However, officers reported that Monk jumped over the console, started the vehicle, and began ramming law enforcement vehicles.”
The release states Monk drove out of Clifton on Highway 219 and the chase ended when Monk ran out of gas on Highway 174, a few miles south of Rio Vista. Monk was arrested while on foot.