Man accused of sexually assaulting, choking woman, holding knife to her throat

Waco Police arrested a man on multiple felony charges Tuesday after he sexually assaulted a woman, choked her and held a knife to her throat in May, then choked her again last month, according to an arrest affidavit.

A woman told police Paul Michael Valadez, of Waco, held a butcher knife to her throat, making a small cut, and choked her multiple times May 2, according to the affidavit. During the same incident, she tried to get away from Valadez multiple times, but he was able to throw her down on a bed and sexually assaulter her, the report says.

Officers read text messages between the woman and Valadez indicating the assault took place, according to the affidavit.

She also told officers Valadez had choked her in a separate incident last month, and text messages between them also indicate that incident took place, the affidavit states.

Valadez remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday on second-degree felony charges of sexual assault and aggravated assault, and a third-degree felony charge of assault by strangulation. Bond is listed at $35,000, and jail records also indicate he is being held on an alleged parole violation.

