Man accused of torching Robinson home charged with attempted capital murder

A 39-year-old man was arrested Thursday on three counts of attempted capital murder after he was accused of setting his ex-boyfriend’s house on fire in Robinson.

According to a press release from the Robinson Police Department, officers were dispatched at around 2:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Bentwood Drive regarding a structure fire.

When officers arrived, they were informed that the ex-boyfriend of one of the occupants set fire to the house and then left. According to the press release, officers saw two badly burned individuals who identified the suspect as Willie Joe Lloyd. A dog died in the fire, officials said.

Local U.S. Marshals assisted in tracking Lloyd to Teague, where he was arrested. He was then transported to McLennan County Jail, where he remained with no bond set as of Thursday afternoon.

A third occupant of the house was treated for smoke inhalation but was not burned.

The Waco Fire Department also provided Robinson Volunteer Fire Department with mutual aid in assisting with the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Waco department.

