Man arrested, accused of raping woman, 41

A Bellmead man was arrested at his home Wednesday after police believe he raped a woman late that afternoon, an arrest affidavit states.
Bellmead police arrested William Bertran Holloway, 54, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault. Holloway impeded the woman's airway during the assault, according to the affidavit.
He remained in jail Thursday with bond listed at $25,000.
