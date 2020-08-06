You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested, accused of raping woman, 41
0 comments

Man arrested, accused of raping woman, 41

Only $5 for 5 months

A Bellmead man was arrested at his home Wednesday after police believe he raped a woman late that afternoon, an arrest affidavit states.

Bellmead police arrested William Bertran Holloway, 54, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault. Holloway impeded the woman's airway during the assault, according to the affidavit.

William Bertran Holloway

Holloway

He remained in jail Thursday with bond listed at $25,000.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News