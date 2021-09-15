Man arrested after police chase last month caused Robinson school lockdown

Police arrested a domestic violence suspect Monday who they said led officers on a chase Aug. 25 that caused a lockdown at a Robinson school.
Officers from multiple agencies arrested Fabian Ray Rivera, 25, Monday night on charges related to a domestic violence incident in the early morning of Aug. 25, before the chase later that afternoon.
Rivera was in his car outside a convenience store at Richter Avenue and Bagby Avenue when he was arrested, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
Members of the McLennan County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension and Special Tasks unit, Waco Police, a U.S. Marshals Service task force and the Texas Department of Public Safety were involved in the arrest efforts, McNamara said.
Waco Police responded to a 911 call at about 4:35 a.m. Aug. 25 from someone who said they feared for their life after Rivera went into their residence in the 900 block of Wooded Acres Drive, department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said. Rivera fired one round into a doorframe but had left by the time police arrived, she said.
A warrant was issued for Rivera's arrest, and at about 1:15 p.m. he fled in a vehicle as a U.S. Marshals Service task force attempted to arrest him on a warrant, Robinson Police reported at the time.
Rivera crashed near Old Robinson Road and Ward Avenue and ran on foot before being picked up by a silver or grey car, which left southbound on Highway 77, Robinson Police said.
Because of its proximity, the pursuit caused Robinson Intermediate School to go under a lockdown, and officers were stationed around the school before the lockdown was lifted at about 1:55 p.m., police said at the time.
Rivera remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a third-degree felony charge of assault-family violence with a previous conviction. Bond is listed at $85,000, but he is also held on an alleged parole violation that would prevent his release on bond.