Man arrested after police chase last month caused Robinson school lockdown

Police arrested a domestic violence suspect Monday who they said led officers on a chase Aug. 25 that caused a lockdown at a Robinson school.

Officers from multiple agencies arrested Fabian Ray Rivera, 25, Monday night on charges related to a domestic violence incident in the early morning of Aug. 25, before the chase later that afternoon.

Rivera was in his car outside a convenience store at Richter Avenue and Bagby Avenue when he was arrested, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.

Members of the McLennan County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension and Special Tasks unit, Waco Police, a U.S. Marshals Service task force and the Texas Department of Public Safety were involved in the arrest efforts, McNamara said.

Waco Police responded to a 911 call at about 4:35 a.m. Aug. 25 from someone who said they feared for their life after Rivera went into their residence in the 900 block of Wooded Acres Drive, department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said. Rivera fired one round into a doorframe but had left by the time police arrived, she said.

A warrant was issued for Rivera's arrest, and at about 1:15 p.m. he fled in a vehicle as a U.S. Marshals Service task force attempted to arrest him on a warrant, Robinson Police reported at the time.