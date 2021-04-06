 Skip to main content
Man arrested after shooting at Hewitt gas station injures two
Man arrested after shooting at Hewitt gas station injures two

A man was arrested after shooting two people Saturday at a Hewitt gas station, police reported.

Police were dispatched to a Valero gas station at 720 E. Spring Valley Road on reports of multiple gunshots. 

Jose Leonel Gonzalez, 24, opened fire at three men who were in a vehicle, striking and seriously injuring two of them, according to an arrest affidavit. 

According to the report, the victims stated they were called to the gas station by Gonzalez’s former girlfriend, who told them he was following her.

Gonzalez was arrested Saturday on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly and released Sunday on $150,000 bond.

Hewitt police were not able to be reached Tuesday for additional comment.

