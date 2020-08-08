You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested after shooting in Mart
0 comments

Man arrested after shooting in Mart

Only $5 for 5 months

Police arrested a man in Mexia who they said shot another man in the leg with a shotgun late Friday night in Mart.

Lee Edward McClendon, 30, of Mart, shot the man during a confrontation at about 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of South Front Street, according to an arrest affidavit.

The shooting victim was taken for medical treatment, and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

According to the affidavit, McClendon fled from the home after the shooting, and, with help from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, he was found at a home in Mexia and arrested before being turned over to Mart police.

Texas Department of Public Safety records show McClendon has previous felony convictions, including a second-degree felony conviction in 2016 for assault-family violence that resulted in a four-year prison sentence.

The gun he used Friday had been reported stolen out of Lacy Lakeview, the arrest affidavit states.

McClendon was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and a third-degree felony charge of theft of a firearm.

He remained in McLennan County Jail on Saturday with bond listed at $46,000.

Lee Edward McClendon

McClendon
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News