Man arrested after shooting in Mart

Police arrested a man in Mexia who they said shot another man in the leg with a shotgun late Friday night in Mart.

Lee Edward McClendon, 30, of Mart, shot the man during a confrontation at about 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of South Front Street, according to an arrest affidavit.

The shooting victim was taken for medical treatment, and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

According to the affidavit, McClendon fled from the home after the shooting, and, with help from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, he was found at a home in Mexia and arrested before being turned over to Mart police.

Texas Department of Public Safety records show McClendon has previous felony convictions, including a second-degree felony conviction in 2016 for assault-family violence that resulted in a four-year prison sentence.

The gun he used Friday had been reported stolen out of Lacy Lakeview, the arrest affidavit states.

McClendon was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and a third-degree felony charge of theft of a firearm.

He remained in McLennan County Jail on Saturday with bond listed at $46,000.

