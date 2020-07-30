Man arrested for illicit communications with local, Tarrant County detectives

A China Spring man was arrested at his workplace Thursday morning for allegedly having electronic communications with undercover detectives posing as teenage girls in McLennan and Tarrant counties, authorities said.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Daniel Paul Borrer, 40, at his workplace in West Waco on charges of online solicitation of a minor. Detectives from Tarrant County joined local deputies and served another online solicitation of a minor warrant for communication he allegedly had with undercover detectives near Fort Worth.

Detective Joseph Scaramucci, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office lead human trafficking investigator, said Borrer reached out to online accounts unknowingly controlled by local undercover detectives earlier this month. Communications became graphic with multiple undercover officers as Borrer asked undercover officers for nude photos and sex acts.

During the investigation, Scaramucci said he was informed from detectives in Tarrant County who alleged Borrer was in contact with undercover officers in their jurisdiction, too. According to arrest affidavits, Borrer had been in contact with at least five undercover officers with profiles of teenagers where he allegedly discussed sex acts with underage girls.