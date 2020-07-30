Man arrested for illicit communications with local, Tarrant County detectives

A China Spring man was arrested at his workplace Thursday morning for allegedly having electronic communications with undercover detectives posing as teenage girls in McLennan and Tarrant counties, authorities said.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Daniel Paul Borrer, 40, at his workplace in West Waco on charges of online solicitation of a minor. Detectives from Tarrant County joined local deputies and served another online solicitation of a minor warrant for communication he allegedly had with undercover detectives near Fort Worth.
Detective Joseph Scaramucci, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office lead human trafficking investigator, said Borrer reached out to online accounts unknowingly controlled by local undercover detectives earlier this month. Communications became graphic with multiple undercover officers as Borrer asked undercover officers for nude photos and sex acts.
During the investigation, Scaramucci said he was informed from detectives in Tarrant County who alleged Borrer was in contact with undercover officers in their jurisdiction, too. According to arrest affidavits, Borrer had been in contact with at least five undercover officers with profiles of teenagers where he allegedly discussed sex acts with underage girls.
“This shows that the internet has a far reach, as many of these communications were with undercover accounts operated by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office,” Scaramucci said. “The partnership we have with the Tarrant County Human Trafficking Unit is strong, and I have no doubt that we will continue to work together to ensure the safety of those that are most vulnerable in our society, our children.”
Authorities executed a search warrant at Borrer’s China Spring home Thursday morning to collect more evidence, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. Detectives took his phone and other items as evidence as the investigation remains ongoing.
Scaramucci said because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, guardians of young children are asked to constantly monitor children’s online activities.
“We want to take this time to remind parents that with the continued threat of COVID, and school being out, children are spending more time in front of their digital media than ever, making these environments a target for those seeking to exploit children,” he said. “Please stay vigilant monitoring your children’s communications.”
Borrer was taken to McLennan County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor and a third-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor. Tarrant County also issued a felony online solicitation of a minor warrant for his arrest, jail records state.
Borrer remained in custody Thursday. Bond information was not immediately available.
